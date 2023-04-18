Michelle Yeoh says Malaysia's diversity made her 'open, accepting'

KUALA LUMPUR -- Growing up in Malaysia's multiracial society and diverse culture has made Michelle Yeoh "open and accepting" and shaped her world views and career, the Oscar winner said in an interview on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur.

"I see how I can learn from other people. Because when we are here in Malaysia, we learn from our Malay, Indian and Chinese friends," she said in a group media interview. "To be brought up in an environment like that has made me much more open and accepting because it's the difference that makes us so complex, vibrant, and dynamic."