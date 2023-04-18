ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Arts

Michelle Yeoh says Malaysia's diversity made her 'open, accepting'

Oscar winner wants to help Asians tell their stories

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh says in an interview in Kuala Lumpur that there are lots of Asian stories to be told. (Photo by Hakimie Amrie)
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Growing up in Malaysia's multiracial society and diverse culture has made Michelle Yeoh "open and accepting" and shaped her world views and career, the Oscar winner said in an interview on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur. 

"I see how I can learn from other people. Because when we are here in Malaysia, we learn from our Malay, Indian and Chinese friends," she said in a group media interview. "To be brought up in an environment like that has made me much more open and accepting because it's the difference that makes us so complex, vibrant, and dynamic."

Read Next

Latest On Arts

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close