JAKARTA -- Against all expectations, one of the most globally watched non-English-language films released by U.S.-based streaming giant Netflix is an Indonesian action movie, which had amassed more than 16 million hours of viewing at the end of 2022.

"The Big Four" (2022) tells the story of Dina, a by-the-book Indonesian female detective who tries to solve the murder of her father with the help of a group of secret assassins he once trained.