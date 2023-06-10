Smashing down walls for Asians in Hollywood

BANGKOK -- "I was so happy when Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar (for her lead role in the 2022 hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once')," says Japanese actor Chikako Fukuyama, 34.

"That gives me hope," says Fukuyama, who stars in the Netflix action movie "Blade of the 47 Ronin" (2022), an all-Asian sequel to "47 Ronin" (2013). "There are so many walls to punch through for Asian actors in the U.S. Women like Michelle and Lucy Liu (the Chinese American star of the 2000 comedy 'Charlie's Angels') set the stage for us."