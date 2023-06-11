Soi Cheang and the art of darkness

HONG KONG -- Trying to pigeonhole maverick Hong Kong director Soi Cheang can prove a tricky business.
Over his 24-year career, Cheang has messed with any set notions his audiences might have of defined genres. He often sets his characters' constant search for redemption amid intense violence and he weaves these traits into everything from low-budget horror movies and fantasy blockbusters to ice-cold film noir.
