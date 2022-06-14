South Korea makes its mark at Cannes again

TOKYO -- South Koreans scooped the two key awards at the Cannes Film Festival this year, keeping up the momentum created by director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite," which won the Palme d'Or award in 2019.

The Best Director Award went to Park Chan-wook for his twisty noir "Decision to Leave," and Song Kang-ho won the Best Actor Award for his performance in "Broker," a movie about a Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby directed by Japan's Hirokazu Koreeda.

For Park, it was his fourth nomination as he became the competition's most-nominated director from South Korea, alongside Hong Sang-soo. He got his first Cannes nomination with his 2003 neo-noir action thriller "Oldboy," the country's first film to win the Jury's Special Grand Prix. After he was awarded the Jury Prize for "Thirst" in 2009, he went on to produce "The Handmaiden" in 2016 and "Decision to Leave." He has also debuted in Hollywood, directing psychological thriller "Stoker" in 2013.

Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" was the first Korean film ever to win the Palme d'Or, in 2019, the 100th anniversary of the country's first film, "The Righteous Revenge." But Park is one of the most important persons in South Korea's film industry and could have won the award much sooner.

"Thank you for watching such a long, boring and old-fashioned movie," Park said after the screening. His latest film is a great fusion of romance and noir.

Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" is a great fusion of romance and noir. (Screenshot from official trailer) © 2022 CJ ENM, MOHO FILM

The story begins with the death of a middle-aged man who falls from a mountain top. Hae-jun, a detective played by Park Hae-il, suspects that the man had been murdered and investigates his wife, Seo-rae, played by Tang Wei. Hae-jun falls for the mysterious widow after she becomes the prime suspect in his investigation. It is exciting to see Park's well-calculated camera angles and elaborate scene transitions.

It was a big challenge for Park to visualize why the detective becomes attracted to the dead man's mysterious widow. In that respect, having the widow be a Chinese woman who lives in South Korea was an effective plot device.

"I had thought that Tang, a Chinese actor, must play the widow's role and I had asked her to play the role from the beginning," said Park at the post-screening news conference. "I had never written a script with a particular actor in mind, so it was an exceptionally rare case."

The movie is a true mixture of cultures.

Song Kang-ho wins the Best Actor Award for his role in Hirokazu Koreeda's "Broker" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, in southern France, on May 28. © AP

Song became the first South Korean male to win the best actor award; it was his seventh appearance at Cannes. "Broker" depicts people associated with baby boxes, which allow infants to be dropped off anonymously so they can eventually be cared for by others. Song plays one of two brokers who steal and try to sell the babies; the brokers are criminals but also lovable.

"I'm so grateful and honored," Song said in his acceptance speech. "I would like to thank director Koreeda, a great artist. I dedicate this honor to many Korean movie fans. Thank you."

Song plays a broker who steals unwanted babies, then looks for good couples to sell them to. (Screenshot from official trailer) © 2022 ZIP CINEMA and CJ ENM

Song joins other Asian actors who won the award: Ge You of China in the 1994 film "To Live," Tony Leung of Hong Kong in Wong Kar-wai's 2000 film "In the Mood for Love," and Yuya Yagira of Japan in the 2004 film "Nobody Knows."

This year's award-winning films from South Korea were domestically funded, mostly by Seoul-based entertainment and mass media company CJ EMN. But the cast and crew members came from throughout Asia. "I said to Park that it would be nice if we could further deepen the exchange between the two neighbors," Koreeda told Japanese media after the award ceremony.

In Europe, international coproduction became mainstream in the 1960s. There is a foundation for making quality films through the exchange of talent and capital.

Compelling scripts are essential when bringing together cast and crew members from throughout Asia, considering the region's myriad linguistic and cultural differences. But as "Decision to Leave" and "Broker" show, multinational casts and crews can lend some extroversion to a story.

Cast members from South Korea, Malaysia and other Asian countries added depth to the story in Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car," which competed for the Palme d'Or and won three awards, including Best Screenplay, at last year's Cannes.

There are now hopes that more pan-Asian films will gain international prestige.