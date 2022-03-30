ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
'Squid Game' star reflects on the global allure of South Korean culture

Park Hae-soo was working at a BBQ restaurant when the 'hallyu' boom hit

"Squid Game" star Park Hae-soo: "Becoming an international actor wasn't really at the forefront of my mind," says Park.  
Words by HAERYUN KANG, Photography by JUN MICHAEL PARK | South Korea

When the word hallyu became a household term in South Korea, Park Hae-soo, the actor who plays the calculating Cho Sang-woo in "Squid Game," had just graduated from high school and was preparing to be a theater major. "That was the early 2000s," he says from the theater stalls of Seoul's LG Arts Center, where he has performed many times. "I was probably working at a barbecue or sushi restaurant, turning meat or rolling udon noodles."

