HAMAMATSU, Japan -- A decade and a half after Japan's Yamaha acquired Austria's Bosendorfer, the two piano makers have forged a synergetic relationship allowing them to keep their own traditions alive while also tapping each other's strengths.

Bosendorfer is considered one of the world's most prestigious piano makers, alongside Steinway & Sons and C. Bechstein. But the company was facing serious financial trouble when Yamaha bought it from a major Austrian bank in January 2008.