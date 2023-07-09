BTS memoir set for dynamite sales

TOKYO -- In its 180-year history, storied London publishing house Macmillan has produced classics by literary greats from Lewis Carroll to Jane Austen and George Orwell. Next up in its roster of giants: K-pop royalty BTS.

Sunday sees the global publication of "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," a 544-page official memoir of the music chart-dominating boy band's history so far, with Macmillan imprints Pan Macmillan and Flatiron Books handling publication in the U.K. and the U.S. respectively.