ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Books

BTS memoir set for dynamite sales

Army of fans awaits 544-page tome due out on Sunday

The memoir "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" includes "personal, behind-the-scenes" details of the K-pop group's rise to global prominence, according to the publisher. (File photo by AP) 
KENNETH MAXWELL, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

TOKYO -- In its 180-year history, storied London publishing house Macmillan has produced classics by literary greats from Lewis Carroll to Jane Austen and George Orwell. Next up in its roster of giants: K-pop royalty BTS.

Sunday sees the global publication of "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," a 544-page official memoir of the music chart-dominating boy band's history so far, with Macmillan imprints Pan Macmillan and Flatiron Books handling publication in the U.K. and the U.S. respectively.

Read Next

Latest On Books

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more