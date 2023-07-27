ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Books

Biography brings Hollywood icon Anna May Wong back into focus

'Daughter of the Dragon' revives image of first Chinese American film star

The subject of Yunte Huang's new book "Daughter of the Dragon," Chinese American film star Anna May Wong was a global icon yet struggled against stereotypes.   © Getty Images
JOHN KRICH, Contributing writer | North America

Anna May Wong is "having a moment," says Yunte Huang, the latest and most politically astute biographer of the only Asian American actress who played leading roles in the glamorous Hollywood movie fantasies of the 1920s and 1930s.

Six decades after her death, Wong recently became the first Asian American to be honored on a U.S. note or coin -- a 25 cent coin bearing her image in the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program. In addition, a major motion picture based on her life has been announced, with London-born Gemma Chan cast as the girl raised in a Los Angeles laundry who ended up starring opposite Marlene Dietrich in the classic film "Shanghai Express" (1932).

Read Next

Latest On Books

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more