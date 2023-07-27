Biography brings Hollywood icon Anna May Wong back into focus

Anna May Wong is "having a moment," says Yunte Huang, the latest and most politically astute biographer of the only Asian American actress who played leading roles in the glamorous Hollywood movie fantasies of the 1920s and 1930s.

Six decades after her death, Wong recently became the first Asian American to be honored on a U.S. note or coin -- a 25 cent coin bearing her image in the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program. In addition, a major motion picture based on her life has been announced, with London-born Gemma Chan cast as the girl raised in a Los Angeles laundry who ended up starring opposite Marlene Dietrich in the classic film "Shanghai Express" (1932).