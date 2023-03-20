ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Books

Book review: The funny business of central banks and money supply

'The Price of Time' comes as incoming BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda in celebrity spotlight

In "The Price of Time: The Real Story of Interest," author Edward Chancellor brings the potentially dry subject of interest rates to life with a wealth of anecdotes and walk-on characters both famous and obscure. (Nikkei montage/Photos by Grove Atlantic and Edward Chancellor)
PETER TASKER, contributing writer | Japan

It was big news when Japan announced that professor Kazuo Ueda would become the next governor of the Bank of Japan. Three decades ago, a personnel change at the top of Japan's central bank would have merited a minor slot on national TV news -- and barely a mention in international press. Now it is a major media event, the Asian financial equivalent of the investiture of a new pope.

The way in which dark horse Ueda triumphed over the supposed favorite, Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya, added to the drama. The question transfixing observers was whether Ueda's BOJ would raise the rock-bottom level of Japanese interest rates, thereby lifting the spirits and profits of banks -- but at the same time, risking a return to deflation. Or whether he would stick to the basic stance of his predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda, and move slowly and delicately, if at all?

Read Next

Latest On Books

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close