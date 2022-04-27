ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Life

A neon twist on Malaysia's favorite sport

Kuala Lumpur club has big dreams for glow-in-the-dark badminton

“This isn’t like regular badminton,” says Irina Inozemtseva, co-founder of Kuala Lumpur's Shuttle in The Dark. “We want people to come out of their comfort zones.”
Words by NOOR AMYLIA HILDA, Photography by PAULIUS STANIUNAS | Malaysia

A voice booms from the speakers, giving a stern “three, two, one” countdown. The lights go out and the court is transformed into what looks like the arena for some futuristic tour­nament. I have the creeping sense of being in a dystopian scene from “Squid Game.” Luckily, this is Shuttle in The Dark, a new badmin­ton club in Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers. Here, the nation’s most beloved sport is played on a glow-in-the-dark court, com­plete with neon-accented equipment (includ­ing mats and nets that are Badminton World Federation tournament grade) and accompa­nied by thumping music.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close