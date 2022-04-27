A neon twist on Malaysia's favorite sport

A voice booms from the speakers, giving a stern “three, two, one” countdown. The lights go out and the court is transformed into what looks like the arena for some futuristic tour­nament. I have the creeping sense of being in a dystopian scene from “Squid Game.” Luckily, this is Shuttle in The Dark, a new badmin­ton club in Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers. Here, the nation’s most beloved sport is played on a glow-in-the-dark court, com­plete with neon-accented equipment (includ­ing mats and nets that are Badminton World Federation tournament grade) and accompa­nied by thumping music.