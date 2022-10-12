ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Life

Australian miniseries revisits 2002 Bali bombings

Critics say production does not do full justice to tragic event

A still from "Bali 2002," a four-part miniseries released on the Australian streaming service Stan to mark the 20th anniversary of the bombings. (Credit: Tony Mott)
IAN LLOYD NEUBAUER, Contributing writer | Indonesia

DENPASAR, Indonesia -- On Oct. 12, 2002, an Islamic terrorist group, Jemaah Islamiyah, detonated several bombs that ripped through two packed nightclubs favored by foreigners on the Indonesian island of Bali. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in history involving Australians, killing 88 of them among a total 202 people who died in the blast, including locals and travelers from Europe.

For decades before the bombing, Bali had been a popular destination for Australians ever since a group of young Australian surfers in the early 1970s discovered Kuta, a beach with clear glassy waves on Bali's southwest coast not far from where the bombings took place.

