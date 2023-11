TOKYO -- As Lithuania steps forward on the global stage -- in July it hosted a NATO summit -- Aurelijus Zykas, the Baltic nation's ambassador to Japan, has been busy touting the country's rich food culture.

"One of the characteristics of Lithuanian food culture is its diversity," the ambassador said as he and his wife, Kristina, welcomed me into their official residence in Tokyo in late September, when I was treated to a feast of traditional Lithuanian dishes.