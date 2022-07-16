TOKYO -- On a cloudy morning in Peru's Sacred Valley, a 40-mile stretch of farmland in the foothills of the Andes, Virgilio Martinez sips coffee inside the dining room of the expansive Explora hotel. Despite the early hour and a slight headache from the elevation -- 2,700 meters above sea level -- the 44-year-old chef has no difficulty weaving philosophical musings into koan-like observations.
Life
Chef behind Lima's world famous Central fulfills Tokyo dream
New venture Maz is based on the "idea of flying seeds"