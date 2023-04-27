Epic movie rekindles interest in ancient south Indian empire

CHENNAI, India -- On the bank of the Cauvery River in southern India stands the majestic Brihadeeswara Temple. It was built from granite quarried 48 kilometers away and hauled to the site by a thousand captive elephants before deposing the heavy stones with the help of ramps.

The temple, located in Tamil Nadu state's Thanjavur, displays images of gods and goddesses, ancient inscriptions, carvings and frescoes. It was constructed in the 11th century by one of the longest reigning Indian dynasties, the Cholas, which existed for more than 1,500 years and reached its peak between the 9th and 13th centuries, one of the three most powerful kingdoms of the region.