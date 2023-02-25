Five of Hong Kong's best sustainable restaurants

Hong Kong is far from being one of the world's more eco-friendly cities. Plastic packaging is used for nearly everything, and recycling policies lag far behind comparable cities in the region. In 2021, just 31% of the city's 5.67 million tonnes of waste was recycled. Food waste accounted for 30% of total waste that year.

When it comes to food, there are myriad challenges in the city, with its lack of space for farms and reliance on imported ingredients. But a growing number of restaurants are embracing more sustainable practices by reevaluating supply chains, reducing food waste or crafting menus around seasonal produce.