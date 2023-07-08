ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
How craft beer helped turn Thai politics

By closing the lid on brewing, Bangkok's elite may have unseated itself

A customer holds a cup of a legally brewed beer at the United Peoples Brewery in Bangkok. (Photo by Papangkorn Bamrungmuang)
CRAIG SAUERS, Contributing writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- On one of the hottest days of a scorching Thai summer, Supapong Pruenglampoo stood outside in the sun. His arms covered with goose bumps, he watched hundreds of people pour into the United Peoples Brewery, a beer collective just north of Bangkok that he co-founded and quietly opened a year ago.

The crowds were there to mark the venue's belated grand opening. But there was much more to celebrate. In mid-May, the progressive Move Forward Party had stormed to a landslide election win that left many stunned, including political insiders. After nearly a decade of military rule, the party promised sweeping change, especially for small business owners and brewers like Supapong. The message resonated so profoundly that Move Forward claimed more than 14 million votes.

