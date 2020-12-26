In pictures: Recovering from Typhoon Goni in Catanduanes

CATANDUANES ISLAND, Philippines -- Holiday cheer has been slow to come to the Philippine island of Catanduanes, which was devastated by Typhoon Goni (known locally as Rolly) on Nov. 1, 2020.
Reconstruction is gradually taking place for the island's population of about 260,000 people. As the epicenter of the typhoon, 90% of all the island's houses were damaged, and most of them have yet to be repaired. At least 25 people died and nearly 400 were injured, while six people remain missing in the aftermath of the typhoon. With homes, properties and livelihoods lost, many families are still living in evacuation centers, all in need of food, shelter and income support.
Among those helping, the United Nations World Food Program, with contribution from the Australian government, has provided cash assistance to 12,000 of the most vulnerable. But to get back on their feet, communities on Catanduanes need more support.
