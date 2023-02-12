Kimono's comeback: Out of the closet and into modern fashion

TOKYO -- Kimonos are making a comeback, with the iconic Japanese garment being worn more in daily life, or their fabric turned into contemporary clothing.

Designer Yohei Ohno owns a popular fashion brand that carries his name. His 3711 Project features use of vintage kimono fabric, which is upcycled into sophisticated one-piece dresses or jumpsuits. The unconventional fabric and patterns may pass by the unknowing eye, but aficionados can easily recognize their tastefulness and feel the nostalgia.