Life

Kolkata makes mark as sweetest spot in South Asia

Bengali cuisine famed for its unique sugary dishes

The eastern Indian city of Kolkata is home to over 9,000 sweet stores, ranging from popular chains to tiny mom and pop shops.   © Reuters
MEENAKSHI J, Contributing writer | India

KOLKATA -- Visitors looking for an authentic Bengali breakfast of luchi-ghugni (fried flatbread and pea or chickpea curry) in the iconic Esplanade neighborhood of Kolkata are likely to find a surprise awaiting them -- the offer of a sweet side dish such as rosogolla (a spongy, syrupy ball of milk) or langcha, oblong-shaped, syrupy deep-fried sweets made of dried milk and chhana (cottage cheese).

Growing up in Hyderabad, southern India, I never saw or heard of sweets being paired with a traditional breakfast. The only exception was the kesari semolina pudding that occasionally found its way onto a plate of dosa (a rice and lentil crepe), or an idli-vada combination served during Tamil weddings and other ceremonies, comprising steamed rice cakes and a doughnut-shaped fried savory or two.

