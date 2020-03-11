Marketing Myanmar's heritage is a tough sell

YANGON -- The partially renovated Secretariat Building in Myanmar's commercial capital -- one of the most magnificent colonial-era structures in Southeast Asia -- opened its doors to the public in November after 15 years of disuse. But the future of this controversial monument to British rule remains unclear, despite its potential role as an iconic attraction for heritage tourists.

The building, known as the Ministers' Building after Myanmar (formerly Burma) gained independence in 1948, lost its relevance when the military regime of Senior Gen. Than Shwe unveiled the purpose-built new capital of Naypyitaw in 2005.

The Secretariat was one of a score of so-called heritage buildings in Yangon (formerly Rangoon) farmed out to the private sector for renovation and commercial use in 2011-14 in an effort to raise money to help cover the estimated $4 billion construction bill for the new capital.

Several of these newly renovated architectural gems have come to the market in the last two years, including the Yangon Excelsior Hotel (the former Steel Brothers Corp. building), and the all-teak Pegu Club, which is currently an event space but is scheduled to open the historic Pegu bar at the end of the year. The Rosewood Yangon, formerly the New Law Courts Building, partially opened in November.

But the Secretariat, which covers 6.5 hectares of land in downtown Yangon, is the largest of the lot -- and the most controversial in terms of the commercialization of its history. "It's a sensitive building from the government and public perception," said Richard Emerson, managing director of Yangon-based Emerson Real Estate, the realtor handling rental opportunities in the building.

Inside the Secretariat Building during renovations in 2013. © AP

The Secretariat is a colossus of British colonialism. Constructed in stages between 1889 and 1905, it was begun shortly after Britain annexed upper Burma in 1886, taking control of the entire country. It was also the site of the declaration of Myanmar's independence from Britain on Jan. 4, 1948, following an agreement with London a year earlier.

But the Secretariat is still best remembered for the July 19, 1947, assassination of the independence leader Aung San, father of Myanmar's current leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and eight other people during a meeting of the pre-independence ministerial council. The date is now commemorated as Martyrs' Day.

The renovation of the building attracted controversy from the start. The work was carried out by the privately held Anawmar Art Group, which was commissioned in 2012 by the military-backed government that preceded the election of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in 2015. It is unclear from available data who owns the group, which has a 50-year lease on the building, but the Secretariat's historical and cultural importance has complicated the commercialization process.

People visit the Secretariat Building in July 19, 2015, to mark the 68th anniversary of the assassination there of Gen. Aung San, father of Myanmar's current leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and eight others. © Reuters

Late last year, for example, the opening of the Singapore-owned De Beau Wellness Center spa in the building caused such a fuss on social media that it was forced to close. "If you say 'spa' in Myanmar it can have certain [sexual] connotations. It was actually going to be a high-end Wellness Center and the cost of their services was astronomical," said Emerson. "As a result of the spa incident, we now have a definitive list of 'cans and can'ts' (for rentals)," he added.

The "can'ts" include anything to do with alcohol. In February 2019, a proposed night market in the building was canceled because of public outcry over the planned sale of alcohol at the event, and in February 2020 the General Administration Department, a government body that oversees districts and townships, reportedly canceled the liquor licenses of two restaurants renting space at the Secretariat after further social media outrage.

Politicians have joined in the chorus. Myint Myint Soe, a National League for Democracy member of parliament, whose constituency encompasses the Secretariat, has objected to the letting of any commercial space in the building, given its historical significance. "I understand that the company needs to make money on its investment, but this site is of great significance to the people of this country and I do not want it to become a private space for privileged people," she told local media in early 2019.

A worker in the Secretariat Building during renovations in 2013. © AP

"That's been one of the problems for us in trying to take it forward," said Emerson, "because once you have that uncertainty among all the people you are talking to who are interested in the space, [they] are asking, 'Is that likely to happen to us?'"

Even junk food may be a sensitive issue. In a food and beverage space in the building's east wing, Emerson has rented space to Tom N Toms Coffee, Krispy Kreme (doughnuts) and Kentucky Fried Chicken. "So now it has become the Secretariat of KFC," quipped Kyaw Lynn, CEO of Myanmar's Co-operative Bank, whose headquarters faces the compound.

Top: Tom N Toms Coffee is one of the less controversial tenants in the Secretariat Building. Bottom: KFC is coming to the proud colossus of British colonialism. (Peter Janssen)

"I've met people who think the Secretariat shouldn't be touched at all," said Emerson. "I disagree with that fundamentally because it's one of the most important heritage buildings on the world stage."

Tour agencies agree, arguing that the opening of the building has secured downtown Yangon's long-term future as a world-class heritage destination. "If you look at the tourist attractions in Yangon, the Shwedagon Temple is No. 1, and downtown Yangon is No. 2, with the Secretariat at the heart of it," said Edwin Briels, managing director of Khiri Travel, a Thailand-based group with offices in Myanmar.

"We encourage clients to visit the Secretariat, and of course stay in one of the downtown colonial hotels like the Excelsior, Rosewood or the Strand," Briels added.

Top: The Rosewood Yangon, the city's first "ultraluxury" hotel. Bottom: The dessert bar at the Rosewood. (Courtesy of Rosewood Yangon)

In the short term, growth in international tourism has been dampened by the Myanmar's military's campaign against Rohingya Muslim insurgents in Rakhine State, which in 2017 triggered a flight across the border with Bangladesh by more than 700,000 people. More recently, fears over the novel coronavirus have deterred travelers.

Official data from the Ministry of Labor, Immigration and Population suggests that 4.3 million foreigners visited Myanmar in 2019, up 23% from the previous year. However, this includes day-trippers crossing over from neighboring China and Thailand.

According to Yangon International Airport, deemed a more reliable source, the number of international visitors passing through the airport rose by 15% to 1.3 million in 2019. Asian arrivals rose by 20%, including a 73% surge in visitors from China. But there was no growth in tourist arrivals from Western Europe -- a key target group for heritage tourism -- suggesting that a resolution of the Rakhine crisis will be required if Myanmar is to reap the full benefit of its costly heritage renovations.

Tourists wear protective masks while visiting Yangon's Shwedagon Pagoda on March 03. The coronavirus outbreak and the Rohingya issue have hit tourism hard. © Getty Images

The government is targeting a total of 5 million arrivals this year, including day-trippers, but Chinese arrivals are likely to fall sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted a tightening of visa requirements.

"Cancellations from China have been extreme, as expected, with onward booking for Chinese tourists coming to a virtual standstill as the visa-on-arrival scheme for Chinese nationals has been suspended," said Ed Brea, managing director of the Rosewood Yangon, which is managed by Hong Kong-based New World Development Group. "It seems that every time things are going in the right direction, something unfortunate happens," said Brea.

Phyoe Wai Yar Zar, managing director of the Myanmar arm of Diethelm Travel, a Thailand-based destination management agency, agreed. "Myanmar is still a hard sell," he said, "but Myanmar is still the last frontier in Southeast Asia, because we hardly get any tourists."