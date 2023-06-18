ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Life

Mumbai tour boom reveals startling diversity

India's second city is home to much more than finance and Bollywood movies

A nighttime scene along Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road, a popular street food destination. A growing array of tours are being developed to highlight the city's diversity.    © Getty Images
KALPANA SUNDER, Contributing writer | India

MUMBAI -- India's second-largest city and bustling financial capital, Mumbai attracts almost 6 million tourists a year, making it the 30th-most-visited location worldwide. It is also the second-most-visited city in India after Delhi, thanks to its cosmopolitan outlook, frenetic energy, street food culture and Bollywood film industry.

But there is more to Mumbai than the stereotypical picture of skyscrapers and slums, Portuguese history and the indigenous Koli fishing community. Recently, heritage enthusiasts and amateur historians have started offering unusual and offbeat tours that weave unknown narratives and engage visitors at a deeper level than tourist spots and monuments.

Read Next

Latest On Life

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close