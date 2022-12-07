ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Life

Noma goes to Kyoto

Rene Redzepi reveals what to expect at celebrated restaurant's second Japan pop-up

For chef Rene Redzepi, who spent 10 days in Kyoto during his first trip to Japan in 2009, the upcoming Noma Kyoto residency feels like a second homecoming: "It's one of my favorite places in the world," he says. (Courtesy of Amy Tang) 
MELINDA JOE, Contributing writer | Japan

KYOTO -- For much of November, Rene Redzepi, acclaimed chef of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, hiked 35 kilometers a day in preparation for a high-profile culinary event next year.

Over the course of 30 days this autumn, the 44-year-old Dane walked the length of the Shikoku Henro, a 1,200-km circular pilgrimage route that passes 88 temples on the Japanese island of Shikoku. The pilgrimage was a prelude to a more complex logistical feat: Next spring, Redzepi will move his restaurant and more than 70 Noma employees to Kyoto for a 10-week residency that will coincide with sakura, or cherry blossom, season.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close