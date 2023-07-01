ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Life

Osaka is Japan's 'soul kitchen'

Gourmet tour of a food-obsessed city yields cultural insights and expanded waistlines

Osaka's street-food scene is bursting with flavor and variety, from motsu-nabe beef intestine hot pot, far left, to takoyaki octopus balls, far right. (All photos by Stephen Mansfield)
STEPHEN MANSFIELD, Contributing writer | Japan

OSAKA -- The one thing stereotypes have in common is that they usually contain at least a few grains of truth. Sometimes, as with the city of Osaka, they exceed reality. Osakans, you might say, have a certain reputation.

The women are frank in their gaze and assertive in dress and speech, while the men are gregarious to a fault. A stranger in this city is treated in a way that is not always the case in other parts of Japan. Eye contact is made, your presence acknowledged. Crowded, unbearably hot in summer, unapologetically loud and in your face, its people are a sassy, friendly breed, with a legendary, often ribald, sense of humor, who carry a swagger you don't see elsewhere.

Read Next

Latest On Life

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close