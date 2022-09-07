ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Life

Push to commercialize specialty coffee has Japan buzzing

Despite soaring bean prices, high-grade varieties are becoming more popular

Atsushi Sakao, owner of specialty coffee shop Onibus Coffee, prepares coffee beans in Tokyo. (Getty Images)
ILGIN YORULMAZ, Contributing writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Imagine a drink that retails at $3,500 for 250 grams and is so exclusive that aficionados are elbowing each other to get hold of 10 grams -- enough for a small cup -- even though lower-quality varieties are so cheap they account for billions of cups a day.

Hacienda Esmeralda Elida Geisha ASD Natural coffee, from Panama, is a favorite brew for lovers of high-grade specialty coffees in Asia -- especially in Japan, where high-grade varieties account for 10% of the coffee market, according to the Specialty Coffee Association of Japan. In 2021, the Japanese coffee market was the world's third largest after the U.S. and Germany, with total annual revenues of $3 billion and consumption of 2 kilograms per head.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close