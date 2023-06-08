ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan chefs go back to island's roots

Foraged and indigenous cuisine moves up the menu

Local chefs are helping raise awareness -- and the popularity -- of indigenous Taiwanese cuisine. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Embers Restaurant, Bulaubulau, John Krich)
JOHN KRICH, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- At first glance, Wamaki looks like any other sushi bar in Taipei: a single wooden counter with several booths draped in cloth screens, decorated with splashes of calligraphy. But there is a catch. The usual cuts of fish, raw or seared briefly on glowing charcoal, are accompanied here by tiny garnishes such as maqaw -- also known as litsea and lemon pepper -- aromatic prickly ash, sumac seed, and a ground algae known as "God's tears" because it appears only after rain.

These ingredients -- and there are many more -- are foraged from mountain forests by the Ami, the largest of Taiwan's 16 indigenous Austronesian tribes.

