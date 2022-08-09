ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Takoyaki-themed electric guitar grills up Osaka's favorite treat

Instrument pays homage to Japan's octopus ball capital

The takoyaki guitar is an actual instrument that can be played. (Photo courtesy of Iwatani)
KOKI IZUMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Music and octopus: two great tastes that taste great together?

Iwatani -- an industrial gas company that also makes cooking equipment -- and Yamano Music have put that idea to the test with a guitar whose body is made from a takoyaki pan.

