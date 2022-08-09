Takoyaki-themed electric guitar grills up Osaka's favorite treat

OSAKA -- Music and octopus: two great tastes that taste great together?
Iwatani -- an industrial gas company that also makes cooking equipment -- and Yamano Music have put that idea to the test with a guitar whose body is made from a takoyaki pan.
Instrument pays homage to Japan's octopus ball capital
OSAKA -- Music and octopus: two great tastes that taste great together?
Iwatani -- an industrial gas company that also makes cooking equipment -- and Yamano Music have put that idea to the test with a guitar whose body is made from a takoyaki pan.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.