HO CHI MINH CITY -- There's a high chance you have sampled Vietnam's coffee beans before -- you just may not have realized it.
Life
Tasting the future of coffee in Vietnam
Now a key producer, the country's global stature is growing rapidly
Now a key producer, the country's global stature is growing rapidly
HO CHI MINH CITY -- There's a high chance you have sampled Vietnam's coffee beans before -- you just may not have realized it.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.