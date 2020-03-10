The Suzuki Jimny: a tiny SUV with a big cult following

For 50 years fans of the Suzuki Jimny have been drawn to its peerless combination of utility and personality. First released by the Japanese automaker in 1970, it has sold 2.9 million units over three generations of models in more than 190 countries. It’s a compact four-wheel-drive, and the precisely engineered mechanics of its chassis mean that it’s equally trusted by professionals rallying in Australian safari races as it is by mailmen delivering on winding roads in Japan’s snow-hit regions.

And then there are the aesthetics: Cute to some, cool to others, there’s something appealing about a miniature version of an all-terrain car that’s usually tough and muscular. And nowhere is more fanatic about

this micromachine than Japan, where the Jimny boasts dedicated magazines, books, events and workshops for fans to enjoy.

Twenty years on from the last new model, the fourth-generation Jimny, launched in 2018, was an overwhelming hit. Within one month, orders had exceeded Suzuki’s domestic annual sales target of 15,000 and the vehicle sold out globally. We spoke to some enthusiastic owners and the Jimny’s chief engineer to find out why.

Jimny Carnival

Hamamatsu

To consider oneself a true Jimny enthusiast, attending the Jimny Carnival is a rite of passage. Since its inauguration in 1982 it has grown to be the biggest Jimny jamboree for private owners. Late last year, a colorful army of nearly 400 Jimnys rolled into Akiha Auto Campsite on the Tenryu River in Hamamatsu. It’s organized by Jimny Club of Japan (JCJ), a private owners’ club with a nationwide membership of about 600 people. The two-day event saw an opening speech by its chairman, Yutaka Nikaido, followed by photo sessions, a bustling auto-goods flea market and a time-trial race on the rocky riverbank.

Top: Jimny Club of Japan Chairman Yutaka Nikaido. Bottom: Racing at the Jimny Carnival.

Men and women of all ages come to admire each other’s uniquely customized Jimnys, some done up professionally, others a little more DIY. One man had given his Jimny a perfect military makeover. Dressed in head-to-toe military garb, he maintains that he cannot reveal his identity because nobody (including his boss) should know his whereabouts. Monocle also meets a mechanic from another Japanese automaker, as well as a proud 18-year-old girl who had just bought herself a navy JA22 Jimny after passing her driving test. While a father-and-son duo relax by their self-customized SJ10 double-bed mobile capsule-hotel edition Jimny, a former rally racer revs up his motor on the riverbank.

A quick chat with the JCJ chairman -- also the publisher of Jimny Super Suzy magazine -- reveals how a Jimny obsession can cloud a fan’s perspective. “I have bought more than 80 Jimnys in my life,” says Nikaido. “Mind you, now I only own 11 of them.”

As Monocle tries to think of a suitably quippy response, an overconfident Jimny driver racing in the time-trial behind us suddenly flips and crashes into the riverbank. But Nikaido doesn’t seem to notice and continues: “Some people own more than 50 -- they are the really crazy ones.”

Top: The Jimny's iconic round headlight. Middle: Noriko Ito after taking part in the time-trial race. Bottom: Toshihiko Muramatsu and son Yuha with their DIY sleeper Jimny.

Q&A

Hiroyuki Yonezawa

Chief engineer

Hiroyuki Yonezawa is a key figure behind Suzuki’s globally successful fourth-generation Jimny that was released in 2018. Since joining the Japanese car manufacturer in 1987 he has worked on various models, including the Every and Carry, before becoming the chief engineer of four-wheel-drive models of the Escudo and Jimny in 2013. Tasked to develop a new Jimny, he traveled through Japan, Europe and Africa to get feedback from users to understand the demands the next-generation vehicle would need to meet. Monocle sat down for a talk with the guardian of Jimny’s design legacy.

Jimny's chief engineer Hiroyuki Yonezawa.

Today most car models in the market are upgraded regularly. Why did the last Jimny model not get a refresh for 20 years?

Jimny is a car of function more than design; trends don’t affect us. No other car in the world is this compact and has this unique four-wheel-drive system. We often call it “the one and only.”

What, then, influenced the upgrade in 2018?

Everyone shares our unwavering vision: to maintain real four-wheel-drive capacity and functional beauty. We succeeded in keeping the four-wheel-drive performance and small size, while improving the safety standards for use on paved roads and off-road trails.

Many people think it’s similar to the second-generation Jimny but that’s wrong. We scraped off every unnecessary element and arrived at this design. The squarish shape came from our relentless pursuit of simplicity and functionality.

What audience did you have in mind for this vehicle?

We saw three tiers. At the top of the pyramid are professional users: those who need this car to do their work in the field of forestry, for example. In the middle sit the daily users: again, those who need it in the mountainous and snowy regions. Last but not least we have regular customers. These are the people who admire simple, functional equipment used by professionals, such as a dive watch or down jacket. They may not dive or climb Everest but they enjoy these tools. By targeting the professionals, we thought ordinary customers might appreciate the Jimny’s value.

Functional and honest design is one of the main attractions.

What are the new design features?

We developed new colors with function in mind. The kinetic yellow is designed to stand out in the field for rescue teams, while jungle green is made to blend in with nature. Jungle green is the most popular color. We also inherited design features from past models, such as a five-slot front grille and a round headlight, and tweaked them for modern use.

What’s the secret to maintaining the Jimny’s cult following?

The car is simple and functional -- you can’t get bored with it. And the more you use it, the better it ages. If you look at the model from two decades ago, it is still cool -- even with some rust and scratches

on the body.

Long service.

Jimny in numbers

1970-81: first generation

The first model debuted with a tiny 360cc engine. It was a global hit and built the foundation of core chassis for later Jimnys.

1981-98: second generation

This sporty all-terrain vehicle was designed to target a more urban market and succeeded.

1998-18: third generation

This Jimny proved was equally adept on mountainous terrain and narrow city streets, while the exterior design received a fresh, curvy makeover.

2018: fourth generation

Cute but tough, the new Suzuki Jimny raced off the starting grid to worldwide sales success after debuting last in 2018.