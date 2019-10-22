ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Life

Tokyo highway seeks new life as NY-style park in the sky

Plan for Ginza district draws inspiration from bustling High Line

MANABU KAME, Nikkei staff writer
An elevated highway running through Ginza could be turned into a park filled with greenery. (Illustration courtesy of Tokyo Expressway)

TOKYO -- A plan to convert an elevated highway into a park is underway in Ginza, a bustling Tokyo neighborhood known for its luxury shopping scene.

In light of plans to move another Tokyo thoroughfare underground, Taito Yamamoto, head of the Chuo Ward where Ginza is situated, seeks to build a new underground highway to replace the Tokyo Expressway and to turn the old road into a green space.

Yamamoto presented the plan to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Monday. "I hope to create a green promenade full of people, like the High Line in New York," he said, referring to a park built on old freight train tracks that has become a popular tourist destination.

"We will draw on examples overseas to find a new use" for the road, Koike said. "This is a radical idea that symbolizes a vision for an era after the auto era."

The 2 km Tokyo Expressway connects the Yaesu and Shinbashi districts. Its operating company, which counts advertising agency Dentsu and property developer Mitsubishi Estate among its investors, also runs large shopping malls in the area. Rent from these properties allows the company to open the road to the public for free.

Chuo Ward is also proposing to turn a stretch of another highway near the old Tsukiji fish market into a park.

"I want to create a symbol for Tokyo as a green an environmentally friendly city," Yamamoto said.

He urged Koike to complete the redevelopment of the Tsukiji site by 2029. "It will be difficult to maintain foot traffic in the area if we take 20 years or more," he said, while pushing for a new subway line to connect central Tokyo to the coast.

The High Line park is seen from The Whitney Museum of American Art as it passes under the Standard Hotel in New York's meat packing district.   © Reuters

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media