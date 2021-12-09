TOKYO -- Guillaume Bracaval has spent the majority of his career working for renowned chefs in Michelin-starred kitchens -- as the chef de cuisine at Laurent Lapaire's L'Agape in Paris and later as executive chef at Cuisines Michel Troisgros in Tokyo. Now Est, the Tokyo restaurant Bracaval opened last year with patissier Michele Abbatemarco, has claimed a star of its own.
Life
Tokyo's Est claims a coveted star of its own
Restaurants in the Japan capital earned more Michelin stars than any other city