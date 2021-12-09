ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Life

Tokyo's Est claims a coveted star of its own

Restaurants in the Japan capital earned more Michelin stars than any other city

From left, Est Chef de Cuisine Guillaume Bracaval and Est Pastry Chef Michele Abbatemarco pose for a portrait on Dec. 6 in Tokyo. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)
MELINDA JOE, Contributing writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Guillaume Bracaval has spent the majority of his career working for renowned chefs in Michelin-starred kitchens -- as the chef de cuisine at Laurent Lapaire's L'Agape in Paris and later as executive chef at Cuisines Michel Troisgros in Tokyo. Now Est, the Tokyo restaurant Bracaval opened last year with patissier Michele Abbatemarco, has claimed a star of its own.

