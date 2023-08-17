ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Traveling off the beaten path in Iran

Remote attractions are becoming more accessible despite tension with the West

A view from the balcony of Saint Stephanos Monastery: The Armenian monastery is located 15 kilometers from the city of Jolfa in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan. (All photos by Tala Taslimi)
TALA TASLIMI, Nikkei staff writer | Iran

ARAS, Iran -- Despite numerous travel warnings and periodic condemnation by Western governments, Iran continues to attract adventurous international visitors, including those interested in the ancient Persian Empire. Many travel to renowned destinations such as Shiraz, famous for its wine, and Isfahan, one of the most important architectural centers in the Islamic world.

In the post-pandemic era, however, travel trends suggest that increasing numbers of travelers are venturing to more remote areas, which remain accessible in spite of renewed warnings against travel to Iran in the wake of anti-government protests. The protests were triggered by the death of a young woman in September 2022 while in detention for not wearing government-approved clothing.

