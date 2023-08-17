Traveling off the beaten path in Iran

ARAS, Iran -- Despite numerous travel warnings and periodic condemnation by Western governments, Iran continues to attract adventurous international visitors, including those interested in the ancient Persian Empire. Many travel to renowned destinations such as Shiraz, famous for its wine, and Isfahan, one of the most important architectural centers in the Islamic world.

In the post-pandemic era, however, travel trends suggest that increasing numbers of travelers are venturing to more remote areas, which remain accessible in spite of renewed warnings against travel to Iran in the wake of anti-government protests. The protests were triggered by the death of a young woman in September 2022 while in detention for not wearing government-approved clothing.