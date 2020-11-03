Two Michelin-starred chefs join forces in Tokyo

TOKYO -- In late September, Tokyo chef Hiroyasu Kawate of Florilege fame rushed into the kitchen of Den, the restaurant owned by fellow chef Zaiyu Hasegawa, with a tray loaded with vacuum-packed meats and tubs of sauces. A cling-film-wrapped pigeon leg was poking out over the rim.

Kawate and Hasegawa were in the final stages of planning the menu for Denkushiflori, their new joint-venture restaurant that opened on Sept. 30. It is perhaps the first time in Tokyo that two Michelin-starred chefs have joined forces to open a restaurant and design every dish together.

In developing the recipes, Hasegawa says that the aim is to make "food you can find only at Denkushiflori" -- cuisine that blends a little of Den with a bit of Florilege but is more than the sum of its parts. The only rule is that each savory dish on the eight-course tasting menu must be held together with a kushi, a wooden skewer that symbolizes the collaborative nature of their project. "Without some kind of framework, our ideas would be all over the place," Kawate said.

As Kawate lifted a breaded wedge of boudin noir from a pot of bubbling oil, Hasegawa prepared to garnish the morsel with a pile of thinly sliced apple marinated in sweetened vinegar. At the last second, he added a dab of spicy Japanese mustard, and the first dish was done.

"The mustard really works," Kawate remarked approvingly. "I made the apples to resemble gari -- pickled ginger for sushi -- but the mustard gives it an extra kick," said Hasegawa.

Hiroyasu Kawate, left and Zaiyu Hasegawa first met when Hasegawa dined at Kawate's Florilege shortly after it opened in 2009. "Back then, I'd hardly been to any French restaurants," said Hasegawa. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)

Both in and out of the kitchen, the two chefs display the easy camaraderie of old friends, riffing off each other and punctuating their sentences with laughter. Kawate, who bears a slight resemblance to Paul McCartney, plays the straight man to Hasegawa, a witty jokester with spiky hair. On the plate, their cooking styles complement each other equally well: Hasegawa is known for his whimsical takes on kaiseki Japanese haute cuisine, while Kawate's approach is rooted in French fine dining. The fusion feels at once entirely unexpected and completely natural.

The duo first met when Hasegawa dined at Florilege shortly after it opened in 2009. "Back then, I'd hardly been to any French restaurants. All the food on the menu sounded so delicious, I asked if I could order everything," he recalled. "Things haven't changed much," Kawate quipped.

Almost immediately, they began exchanging cooking tips and later bonded over similarities in their upbringings. Raised by a former geisha who ran a restaurant in Tokyo's picturesque Kagurazaka district, Hasegawa, grew up amid the traditions of Japanese food culture. Kawate, whose family owned a yoshoku (Western-influenced Japanese food) restaurant, decided to become a chef at an early age.

Top: Yuji Morita leads the younger generation of chefs at Denkushiflori. Bottom: Chefs at Denkushiflori are drawn from Den and Florilege, as well as emerging talent from around Japan. As neither Kawate nor Hasegawa will be physically present at the new space, Morita has entrusted with the task of running the kitchen day to day. (Photos by Yuki Kohara)

Likewise, their careers have followed similar trajectories. Den and Florilege launched within a year of each other, and the two chefs have since become jet-setting darlings of the international food world. In 2017, both restaurants broke into the top 20 on the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. Each earned two Michelin stars in the same year.

Even while juggling relentless travel schedules with the running of high-profile restaurants, the two have always managed to find time to indulge their shared enthusiasm for fishing. It was on one such angling trip that they began discussing the possibility of opening a restaurant together. Last October, they established a joint-venture company -- cheekily named "Jingumae Fishing Club" -- but work on the new restaurant began in earnest this spring.

"We did our first collaboration dinner 10 years ago and have been wanting to open a place together ever since. Finally, the timing is right," Hasegawa said, explaining that although the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the hospitality industry, the situation has also spurred many new projects. "This is the longest I've been grounded in Japan for several years, and it's given me time to think. Now is the only time we could have done this."

Chef partnerships are exceedingly rare in Japan, in part because, as Kawate surmises, Japanese chefs "can be very particular about their own styles and philosophies." However, he hopes that Denkishiflori will inspire others in the industry to collaborate. "Running a restaurant is a big responsibility. Working together, two chefs can split the financial burden, give each other ideas and support each other in everything," he said. "Hardships are halved, and happiness is doubled," Hasegawa added.

Top: Miso-marinated grilled pigeon and amaebi prawn, served with scallion sauce and pigeon-liver paste. Bottom: Minced sardine dumpling, paired with a whip of chicken-liver mousse. (Photos by Yuki Kohara)

Another reason for launching the restaurant is to motivate Denkushiflori's young staff, which brings together members from Den and Florilege as well as emerging talent from around Japan. The experience, Kawate says, will expose them to different styles of cooking and ways of thinking about food. As neither chef will be physically present at the new space, they've entrusted Yuji Morita, who honed his skills in Hokkaido, to lead the brigade.

On opening night at Denkushiflori, the meal progressed like a culinary conversation full of puns and clever asides. A quenelle of chicken-liver mousse, sprinkled with salted kelp and lemon powder, was the mirror-image of the grilled sardine fish ball that sat beside it -- an unlikely combination that worked splendidly. A skewer of deep-fried ebi-imo -- a prawn-shaped variety of taro root -- was paired with silky prawn and lobster bisque, while the eggplant course veered toward an existential meditation on the essence of eggplant-ness. The steamed flesh of the vegetable was slathered with eggplant puree, crowned with an amethyst-hued sheet made from its skin, and finished with a drizzle of curry-infused oil.

The restaurant logo spells out Denkushiflori in hiragana characters that also form the face of a man, symbolizing how two chefs have joined forces to create a new style of cuisine. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)

Main dishes showcased signatures from both Den and Florilege, reworked in surprising ways. Kawate's famous pigeon was marinated in miso and then seared in tandem with an amaebi spot prawn, served with a dab of pigeon-liver mousse and scallion sauce. Hasegawa's classic clay-pot cooked rice came with buttered mushrooms, accompanied by a thick slice of beef tongue confit.

Dinner ended -- as conversations between good friends should -- on a sweet note, with pudding capped with matcha whipped cream.

"It's been a hard year. Everyone has been staying home and feeling anxious. We wanted to create a casual atmosphere where people could eat, drink, relax and have fun," Hasegawa told me later. In this they have succeeded: At Denkushiflori, good food and bonhomie abound.