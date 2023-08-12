ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Life

Vietnam's popular sailing junks face extinction

Traditional wooden vessels to be banned from famous Ha Long Bay due to accidents

A resplendent 27-meter junk with four en-suite cabins and two 12-meter sails, the Cat Ba Imperial was commissioned in the late 1990s. (All photos by Ian Lloyd Neubauer)
IAN LLOYD NEUBAUER, contributing writer | Vietnam

HA LONG BAY, Vietnam -- The name might sound trashy and inappropriate, but the vessels known as junks represent one of the most successful shipbuilding designs in maritime history.

Ingenious, versatile and dating as far back as second-century China, the half-watermelon shape of the junks ensures their stability in cyclone-prone seas. The keelless hull gives them access to rivers, while bulkheads create watertight compartments sailors can use to repair leaks at sea. And their curved sails redirect wind into each other to make junks as fast as ... the wind.

Read Next

Latest On Life

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more