What jet lag? ANA's app helps business flyers adapt quickly

TOKYO -- A new smartphone app from the parent of top Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways offers travelers advice on when to eat and sleep in order to avoid jet lag, the company said Tuesday.

To test the app before its April debut, ANA Holdings has recruited 50 employees from insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings and Tokyo fitness club operator Tokyu Sports Oasis.

Passengers receive tips based on their flight information and itinerary at their destination. The app may prompt them to take regular exercise or eat an earlier evening meal to keep pace with their biological clock.

ANA, Japan's biggest airline by sales, has done in-house testing on the app, the first step in a new project designed to relieve strain on passengers. The company will explore ways to link the app to its airport lounges and other services.

The software was developed in cooperation with Tokyo startup NeuroSpace, which creates apps intended to improve sleep quality.

In other moves to compete for travelers, ANA has introduced cubicle-like seats for business-class passengers on international flights.