FC Kholi, father of Indian IT and founder of TCS, dies at 96

NEW DELHI -- Faqir Chand Kohli, widely acknowledged as the father of India's software industry, has died at the age of 96.

Kohli, who was awarded India's third-highest civilian honor Padma Bhushan in 2002, passed away on Thursday, He was the first chief executive of the country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services, which was launched in the late 1960s as a division of Tata Sons, the holding company of India's leading conglomerate Tata Group.

Paying tribute to Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be remembered for his "pioneering contributions" to the world of IT. "He was at the forefront of institutionalizing a culture of innovation and excellence in the tech industry," Modi tweeted. "Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and many admirers."

Kohli, who stepped down as CEO of TCS in 1996, is credited with helping India build its $190 billion IT industry.

India's information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Kohli's "commitment, hard work and foresight shall continue to inspire the industry forever."

Born in Peshawar, which is now in Pakistan, Kohli earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Queen's University in Canada and then a Master's from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the U.S.

Popularly known as F.C. Kohli, he joined Tata Group's Tata Electric Companies in 1951, before taking the helm at TCS in 1969.

According to a TCS statement, he pivoted first into management consultancy and then over the next 20 years into software development, helping it "navigate multiple technology waves over two and a half decades by continually investing in people and staying relevant to customers."

The Tata family mourned Kohli's demise while remembering his "immense and immeasurable" contributions to TCS, the Indian IT industry and the country.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said Kohli "set the stage for the dynamic modern economy we enjoy today" and led innovations "in areas far-ranging from adult literacy, water purification, software engineering, software automation, complex-systems and cybernetics."

"I have had the honor and privilege of working with and learning from Mr. Kohli from the day he hired me as a trainee in TCS. Despite his momentous achievements, his simplicity and thoughtfulness is a lesson for us all," Chandrasekaran said, adding his enduring optimism and ability "to make ambitious bets leaves a legacy -- one that has advanced a nation."

Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS managing director and CEO, said that over the nearly three decades that Kohli led TCS, "his sense of purpose, his clarity of vision, strength of character and unwavering belief in investing in people left an indelible stamp on the organization's culture."

India's National Association of Software and Services Companies,which Kohli chaired in 1994-95, described him as a "visionary leader" who foresaw India's opportunity in technology services at a time when almost nothing of the domestic sector existed.

"His leadership and passion over the decades played a key role in helping establish India as a trusted and quality partner for global corporations, evangelize the importance of technology adoption for India, push for greater research in academic institutions, bring awareness on the importance of local language and hardware industry in India," it said in a statement.

C. P. Gurnami, Tech Mahindra's managing director and chief executive, said Kohli's demise was a "sad day" for the Indian IT sector as he was not just the first CEO of TCS but also someone who laid the foundation of India's "greatest" growth story. "Go in peace, Kohli Sir. You leave behind a great legacy," he tweeted.