Obituaries

Fanuc founder Seiuemon Inaba dies at 95

His management style and leadership put the company on the global stage

Japanese robot maker Fanuc's founder and honorary chairman Seiuemon Inaba died on Oct. 2.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Seiuemon Inaba, founder and honorary chairman of Japanese robot maker Fanuc, died on Friday from old age. He was 95.

Inaba graduated from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Tokyo and joined Fuji Tsushinki Manufacturing (currently Fujitsu) in 1946. As an engineer, he led the development of the first numerical control device, which is used when operating machines, by a Japanese company. In 1972, Fujitsu Fanuc was founded and became independent from Fujitsu, with Inaba as managing director. He became president in 1975.

With its main base in the village of Oshino, Yamanashi Prefecture, Fanuc was instilled with Inaba's unique management system, which covered everything from research and development to production.

Inaba also imbued the company with strong leadership. He pursued original product development as well as the streamlining of production as he grew a highly profitable business. Fanuc grew globally, thanks to its industrial robot business, but it also streamlined the manufacturing industry and contributed to its automation.

Inaba stepped down as president in 1995 and left his director post in 2000.

