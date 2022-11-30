ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Obituaries

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 96: state media

Retired president rose to power after 1989 Tiananmen crackdown

Jiang Zemin in 2002, toward the end of his presidency: The former leader is rumored to have not seen eye to eye with current President Xi Jinping.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | China

BEIJING -- Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. He was 96.

Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure just after noon local time, the official Xinhua news agency said.

