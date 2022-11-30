Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 96: state media

BEIJING -- Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. He was 96.
Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure just after noon local time, the official Xinhua news agency said.
Retired president rose to power after 1989 Tiananmen crackdown
