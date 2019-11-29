ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Obituaries

Former Japanese Prime Minister Nakasone dies at 101

Personal ties with Ronald Reagan helped ease US-Japan trade friction in 1980s

Nikkei staff writers
Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone points out the autumn foliage to U.S. President Ronald Reagan at Nakasone's villa in Hinode, western Tokyo, Nov. 11, 1983

TOKYO -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone died Friday. He was 101.

Nakasone, a conservative politician who served as prime minister from 1982 to 1987, promoted administrative and financial reforms, including the privatization of Japan National Railway, under the slogan "total reassessment postwar politics."

The former prime minister strengthened the Japan-U.S. alliance through his close personal relationship with President Ronald Reagan. The "Ron-Yasu" friendship helped the two sides navigate the trade friction that strained U.S.-Japan ties in the 1980s.

