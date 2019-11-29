Former Japanese Prime Minister Nakasone dies at 101

TOKYO -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone died Friday. He was 101.

Nakasone, a conservative politician who served as prime minister from 1982 to 1987, promoted administrative and financial reforms, including the privatization of Japan National Railway, under the slogan "total reassessment postwar politics."

The former prime minister strengthened the Japan-U.S. alliance through his close personal relationship with President Ronald Reagan. The "Ron-Yasu" friendship helped the two sides navigate the trade friction that strained U.S.-Japan ties in the 1980s.