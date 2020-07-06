Former president of global bicycle parts giant Shimano dies

OSAKA -- Yoshizo Shimano, a former president of Japanese bicycle parts giant Shimano who played a major role in its global expansion, died on Friday. He was 85.

The third son of founder Shozaburo Shimano, he joined the company's precursor, Shimano Kogyo, in 1958. In 1965, Yoshizo Shimano was appointed as president of the U.S. sales division, which became the manufacturer's first overseas base, and from 1972 also served as president of its European sales base.

He made a major contribution to the company's business expansion by taking advantage of the U.S. mountain bike boom in the 1980s.

Shimano became the company's fourth president in 1995. In 1998, he made English its official language and provided classes to employees.

As a legacy of his push to globalize the company, overseas sales now account for about 90% of Shimano's approximately 360 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in revenue. Bicycle parts and fishing gear are its two major product lines.