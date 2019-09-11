Indonesia's former President Habibie dies, aged 83

JAKARTA -- Bacharudin Jusuf Habibie, former president of Indonesia, died on Wednesday. He was 83.

"He [died] due to old age and because he suffered from heart failure," Habibie's youngest son, Thareq Kemal Habibie, told a news conference on Wednesday evening.

Habibie, born on June 25, 1936, was vice president of the country when the authoritarian Suharto regime fell in 1998, and was promoted to become the third leader of the country as Suharto was forced to step down.

He is widely credited for the democratization of the country, allowing freedom of speech and overseeing the country's first democratic legislative election in 1999. One of his most important -- and controversial -- decisions was approving a referendum for what was then East Timor province, which led to its independence from Indonesia. His tenure lasted only a year and a half, but he remained influential in Indonesia's political sphere.

Before entering politics, he was a renowned aviation engineer, having studied at RWTH Aachen University, in what was then West Germany, where he received a doctoral degree in 1965. He served as vice president of the German aerospace manufacturer Messerschmitt Bolkow Blohm, now part of Airbus.

He was respected by many in Indonesia, and was the nation's only technocrat leader. He is also widely seen by Indonesians as the person who started the national aviation industry from scratch.

As an aviation engineer, he was widely respected in Germany, which he called a second home. He was also largely known as a clean and respectable figure in Indonesia, many of whose politicians are regarded as corrupt.

Nikkei staff writer Shotaro Tani in Jakarta contributed to this report.