TOKYO -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu died earlier this month at the age of 91, Nikkei learned on Friday.
Obituaries
Japan former Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu dies at 91
Leader during Gulf War focused on political reform at home
Leader during Gulf War focused on political reform at home
TOKYO -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu died earlier this month at the age of 91, Nikkei learned on Friday.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.