Obituaries

Japan's Iizuka, ex-head of North Korea abductee kin group, dies at 83

Shigeo Iizuka, center, in 2018.    © Reuters
| Japan

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Shigeo Iizuka, who served for 14 years as the head of a group representing families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, died early Saturday morning. He was 83.

