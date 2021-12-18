Japan's Iizuka, ex-head of North Korea abductee kin group, dies at 83

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Shigeo Iizuka, who served for 14 years as the head of a group representing families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, died early Saturday morning. He was 83.
