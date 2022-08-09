Japanese fashion star Issey Miyake dies at 84

TOKYO -- Issey Miyake, a world-renowned fashion designer and recipient of Japan's Order of Culture, died of liver cancer on Friday at the age of 84.
Miyake Design Studio announced the death on Tuesday; the funeral has already been held.
Kimono-inspired works won the designer renown in haute couture
TOKYO -- Issey Miyake, a world-renowned fashion designer and recipient of Japan's Order of Culture, died of liver cancer on Friday at the age of 84.
Miyake Design Studio announced the death on Tuesday; the funeral has already been held.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.