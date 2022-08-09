ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Obituaries

Japanese fashion star Issey Miyake dies at 84

Kimono-inspired works won the designer renown in haute couture

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died of liver cancer at age 84 on Aug. 5. (File photo) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Issey Miyake, a world-renowned fashion designer and recipient of Japan's Order of Culture, died of liver cancer on Friday at the age of 84.

Miyake Design Studio announced the death on Tuesday; the funeral has already been held.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close