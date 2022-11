SHANGHAI -- Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, whose rise to power after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown ushered in an unprecedented economic boom as he pulled the country out of diplomatic isolation, has died aged 96.

Jiang, who had not been seen in public since 2019, died of leukemia and multiple organ failure just after noon local time on Wednesday in his home city of Shanghai, Chinese state media reported.