Jiang Zemin: His political career in pictures

TOKYO -- Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died at age 96.
Jiang, born in 1926, saw civil war, a Japanese invasion and a Communist revolution in his country during his early life.
China's leader after Tiananmen crackdown made visits to U.K., U.S.
TOKYO -- Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died at age 96.
Jiang, born in 1926, saw civil war, a Japanese invasion and a Communist revolution in his country during his early life.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.