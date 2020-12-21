ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Obituaries

Minoru Makihara, former Mitsubishi chief, dies at 90

UK-born, Harvard-educated leader bridged group's alliance with DaimlerChrysler

Minoru Makihara, who joined Mitsubishi Corp. in 1956, was appointed president in 1992.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Minoru Makihara, a former president of Mitsubishi Corp., died at home on Dec. 13 from heart failure, the company confirmed on Monday. He was 90.

The wake and funeral were attended by family members and relatives. A farewell ceremony will be held by Mitsubishi at a later date.

Makihara was born in the U.K. in 1930. After graduating from Harvard University, he traveled around Europe and South America while studying.

He joined Mitsubishi in 1956 and served as the president and chairman of Mitsubishi International Corporation in the U.S. before being appointed president of Mitsubishi in 1992.

Makihara also served as chairman as well as senior corporate adviser at Mitsubishi.

Makihara led the Mitsubishi group of companies and is known to have helped bridge the alliance between Mitsubishi Motors and German automaker DaimlerChrysler.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close