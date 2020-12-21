Minoru Makihara, former Mitsubishi chief, dies at 90

TOKYO -- Minoru Makihara, a former president of Mitsubishi Corp., died at home on Dec. 13 from heart failure, the company confirmed on Monday. He was 90.

The wake and funeral were attended by family members and relatives. A farewell ceremony will be held by Mitsubishi at a later date.

Makihara was born in the U.K. in 1930. After graduating from Harvard University, he traveled around Europe and South America while studying.

He joined Mitsubishi in 1956 and served as the president and chairman of Mitsubishi International Corporation in the U.S. before being appointed president of Mitsubishi in 1992.

Makihara also served as chairman as well as senior corporate adviser at Mitsubishi.

Makihara led the Mitsubishi group of companies and is known to have helped bridge the alliance between Mitsubishi Motors and German automaker DaimlerChrysler.