Ng Man-tat, a master of Hong Kong TV and film comedy, dies at 70

HONG KONG -- The Hong Kong entertainment world lost a familiar face last week when Ng Man-tat, a beloved star of local television and film who in later years appeared in movies on the Chinese mainland, died of liver cancer at the age of 70. Dubbed "Uncle Ng," he was best known for working alongside "king of comedy" Stephen Chow, often playing the role of his uncle or accomplice.

Ng's rise to stardom was a classic Hong Kong rags-to-riches story. Born in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, Ng came to the then British colony with his working-class family at the age of five. He spent his childhood living in a baan gaan fong -- a small space partitioned by boards within a bigger apartment.

In 1973, Ng attended acting classes organized by Television Broadcasts, the largest TV station in Hong Kong. There he first gained performing experience and befriended fellow classmate Chow Yun-fat, who later becomes one of the city's most renowned actors -- and the person that changed his life.

Ng took supporting roles in multiple TV series in his early years until the chance to play a Chinese martial arts character in "Chor Lau-heung" brought him public recognition. He then ventured into movies in 1981 with a debut in "Heroic Cops," co-starring with Chow.

Ng, best known for his comic collaborations with Stephen Chow, is seen at the opening ceremony of the Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, on April 16, 2015 © AP

But just as his acting career started to take off, he developed a gambling habit that eventually landed him in debt to the tune of 300,000 Hong Kong dollars ($38,695), equivalent to more than six years the salary of an average worker at the time. "I was looking for a way out... I didn't dare to ask my family for help so I turned to [Chow Yun-fat]," Ng revealed years later in an interview.

Chow, however, flatly rejected his request to borrow money. Ng ended up declaring bankruptcy -- and gave up gambling for good. "At first I was upset because he wouldn't say why he refused to lend me money," Ng said. "But after I worked myself up again, I'm thankful that he had done so. I needed a lesson."

In 1991, Ng won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his role in "A Moment of Romance." The film's director later revealed that it was Chow who secretly recommended Ng for the role.

From the late 1980s, Ng began to collaborate with Stephen Chow in television dramas and the pair's chemistry captivated audiences. They then co-starred in dozens of comedies, including record-breaking box office-successes "All for the Winner," "Tricky Brains" and "Fight Back to School."

Characterized by their nonsensical and unrealistic plots, the comedies -- sometimes reflective and sarcastic -- were a hit across Asia and became a core part of Hong Kong culture. Memorable lines from them are still widely shared more than two decades later in the form of gifs, memes and stickers on messaging apps.

"If we don't have any dream in life, we'll look like a salted fish," from the 2001 film "Shaolin Soccer" -- the pair's last together -- remains for many people in Hong Kong their favorite cinema line.

Ng is shown posing for photos in an alley in Hong Kong's Kwun Tong district on Feb. 18, 2011. In recent years, he had pivoted to movies in mainland China, including a star turn in the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth." © AP

In recent years, Ng had pivoted to movies in mainland China, including a star turn in the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth." Just weeks before his death, he was asked on a mainland television program if he would ever work with Stephen Chow again.

"I'm not dead yet and he hasn't retired. There will certainly be a chance," Ng replied.

News of his death made headlines in both Hong Kong and the mainland, attracting over 2.1 billion views on Weibo, China's answer to Twitter.

In Hong Kong, where the political stances of celebrities have come under scrutiny since huge pro-democracy protests in 2019, Ng's acting was one thing that connected people across the political spectrum.

Despite Ng's open pro-China stance, citizens with differing political views extended their condolences over his death.

"Thanks for bringing waves of laughter and good memories throughout my childhood, may you rest in peace," a young democracy supporter who joined the protests wrote on Facebook.