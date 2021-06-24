ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Obituaries

Philippine former president 'Noynoy' Aquino dies

Loved by investors and loathed by China, Aquino presided over economic boom

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino speaks at the close of the APEC summit in Metro Manila, on Nov. 2015. (Photo by Keiichiro Asahara)
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Philippine former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino has died at the age of 61, ABS-CBN News Channel is reporting, citing multiple sources close to his family.

The cause of death is not immediately clear, though local media has reported he was rushed to Capitol Medical Center in Metro Manila on Thursday. The former president, a bachelor, was known to be a chain smoker, which raised concerns about his health while he was in the office.

Aquino, son of democracy icons former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. and former president Corazon Aquino, was president from 2010 to 2016.

The younger Aquino ran on a campaign to clean up a government riddled with graft and corruption. He presided over six years of economic growth and rising foreign direct investment. Under his watch, the Philippines won investment grade ratings from major debt watchers.

On the foreign policy front, Aquino bolstered defense ties with the U.S., sealing the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, which gives American troops an increased presence for longer periods in the Philippines.

In 2013, his administration took China to a U.N. arbitration court over a South China Sea territorial dispute, a legal case Manila won about a week after Aquino stepped down in 2016.

After the election of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, who hails from a different party, Aquino stepped out of the political limelight, rarely commenting publicly on controversial policies, such as the brutal drug war and Manila's diplomatic pivot to China.

