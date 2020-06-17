ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Obituaries

Former Hitachi chief Shoyama managed from the bottom up

Doctor who discovered Kawasaki disease dies at 95

Father's dream of seeing abducted daughter Megumi forever dashed

Shigeru Yokota, tragic figure in North Korea abductions issue, dies

Obituaries

San Miguel chief and Marcos ally Eduardo Cojuangco dies aged 85

Philippine tycoon was known for his involvement in politics and sports

Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco, a tycoon once close to Philippine president and dictator Fernando Marcos, has died.   © AFP/Jiji
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco, a Philippine tycoon deeply involved in the country's politics, has died at age 85.

Cojuangco had served as chairman and chief executive of food-to-infrastructure conglomerate San Miguel, the Philippines' largest company by sales, since 1998. The company issued a brief statement on Wednesday saying Cojuangco had died the previous evening.

The businessman enjoyed close ties with former Philippine president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos. He fled with Marcos and lived in exile in California following the "people power revolution" that toppled Marcos in 1986.

Cojuangco returned to the Philippines years later and formed the Nationalist People's Coalition, standing as its presidential candidate in 1992. Cojuangco lost to Fidel Ramos, a military general, but the NPC remained a powerful political force in the country.

Cojuangco fought multiple legal cases in which he was accused of illegally amassing wealth during the Marcos dictatorship, but he was never convicted.

Despite occupying the top position at San Miguel, President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang has been calling the shots at the company for quite some time now.

In 2012, Cojuangco unloaded a substantial amount of shares to his associates, including Ang. The share sale made Ang -- the architect of San Miguel's diversification from food and beverage into energy and infrastructure -- one of the company's largest shareholders.

Cojuangco was also known as an avid sports fan, with San Miguel owning teams in the local basketball league.

"Thank you for your countless contribution to the Philippine Basketball Association and Philippine sports," the association said in a tweet.

Read Next

Latest On Obituaries

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close